Weslaco police releases photos of suspect vehicle in homicide investigation

The Weslaco Police Department has released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police say they received a call about shots fired at a Weslaco RV park located on the 600 block of South Bridge Avenue Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Weslaco Police Department has released photos of a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plates DRP 3718 in connection with the investigation. Police believe a person of interest is driving the truck.

The truck has several Harley Davidson stickers on the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 956-968-8591.