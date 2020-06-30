Weslaco police searching for missing 67-year-old man, last known whereabouts in Reynosa

The Weslaco Police Department on Tuesday announced that they are searching for Luis Ignacio Cano, 67, who was last known to be in Reynosa, Mexico.

According to a Weslaco Police Department Facebook post, Cano was last seen on June 15 and has not been heard from since Saturday.

Cano is described to have medium skin tone and a mole on the back of his head – he also has a gold cap on of his upper-front tooth, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco police Department at 956-968-8591.