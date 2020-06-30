x

Weslaco police searching for missing 67-year-old man, last known whereabouts in Reynosa

6 hours 26 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 12:12 PM June 30, 2020 in News - Local

The Weslaco Police Department on Tuesday announced that they are searching for Luis Ignacio Cano, 67, who was last known to be in Reynosa, Mexico.

According to a Weslaco Police Department Facebook post, Cano was last seen on June 15 and has not been heard from since Saturday.

Cano is described to have medium skin tone and a mole on the back of his head – he also has a gold cap on of his upper-front tooth, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco police Department at 956-968-8591.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days