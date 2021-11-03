Woman dead, another woman hospitalized after house fire near Mission

An 89-year-old woman died while her daughter was flown to a San Antonio hospital for severe burns after a house fire on Tuesday, according to Hidalgo County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Eric Sanchez.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire located on the 3000 block of Concepcion Avenue near Mission Tuesday afternoon.

A mobile home and a car were completely burned, Sanchez said.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One woman died and her 35-year-old daughter was flown to a San Antonio hospital for severe burns on 35% of her body. She is currently intubated for treatment.

A man was also in the home at the time of the fire. His condition is unknown.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is reminding the public about the importance of having working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan set up for the home.

If anyone needs assistance with setting up a plan for their residence, contact the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office at 956-318-2656 for assistance with putting one together.

As the Valley prepares for colder weather, fire officials are also reminding the public to make sure space heaters are clean of lint and debris prior to use.

Always plug space heaters in directly to the outlet and avoid using an extension cord to power the heater at all costs.