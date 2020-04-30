10 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, 13 released from isolation

Ten more people in Hidalgo County tested positive for coronavirus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Thursday. This brings the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 334.

According to a news release, 13 people were also released from isolation. A total of 195 people have now officially been released from isolation. The number of active cases is 133.

The new cases include residents from Edinburg, Mission, Donna, McAllen, Pharr, Hidalgo and a woman whose place of residence was not disclosed.

A total of 4,171 tests have now been administered in Hidalgo County. Along with the 334 positive cases, there have been 3,726 negative cases with 111 test results still pending.