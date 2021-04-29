$28.6B restaurant relief program registration opens Friday

Credit: Pexels

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela announced Tuesday that the Small Business Administration (SBA) would begin accepting applications for its $28.6B restaurant relief program as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

According to the SBA, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Registration for the SBA application portal will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30.

The SBA will prioritize funding application from businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals for the first 21 days the program is open.

All eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications as soon as the portal opens. After the first 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the grant program’s opening, click here to visit the SBA’s detailed guidance for those seeking relief money through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.