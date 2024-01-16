Alton fire officials advise what to do in case of power outage

With warming centers opening up across the Rio Grande Valley, some people are opting to stay at home.

The Alton Fire Department wants to give advice in case of a power outage.

Alton Fire Captain Emilio Ledesma says it's best to avoid using candles to stay warm since they can spark fires.

He recommends bundling up with blankets and layering clothes, and also what to do with backup generators.

"Keep it outside, due to the fumes. They do create carbon monoxide and if you have it indoors you can have carbon monoxide poisoning," Ledesma said. "A good distance is at least five to 10 feet from the home. If you are also using extension cords, don't overload them, they will overheat."

Fire officials also advise against using the oven to warm the home.