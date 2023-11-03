Bond set for Pharr man charged with driving into crowd outside Donna bar

A Pharr man was arraigned on multiple charges after police say he drove into a crowd outside an after hours bar in Donna.

Manuel Aguilera was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of burglary of a building. Aguilera faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault family violence in connection with the Donna crash.

His bond was set at a total of $125,000.

Aguilera was arraigned Friday morning, the day after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force at his residence in Pharr.

The Donna Police Department identified him as the man who drove into a crowd outside the Bella Social Club on Sunday, Oct. 29, injuring three people.

Aguilera was in custody of the Weslaco Police Department on the burglary charge, and a Weslaco municipal judge also charged him in connection with the Donna crash.