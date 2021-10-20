Brownsville appoints new city attorney

The city of Brownsville appointed a new city attorney Thursday.

According to a news release from the city, Victor Flores was selected to replace Rene de Coss, who was appointed as the presiding judge of Brownsville's Municipal Court in August 2021.

In his new role as city attorney Flores will provide complete legal services to the city commission and to people or entities who may act on the city's behalf as provided by the law.

Flores has served as Brownsville's interim city attorney since August 2021 and has been practicing law in various municipalities in Texas, including the cities of McAllen, Plano, and Denton.

"It has been a privilege to work with Victor over the past several months," Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said in the news release. "He has excelled in his role as interim city attorney, displaying the necessary skill set to be our top legal advisor. I am certainly looking forward to continuing our work together for the citizens of our great community."