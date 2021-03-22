Cameron County judge reminds public about rental assistance program

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. and Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennet for affordable housing nonprofit Come Dream Come Build on Monday reminded the public about the availability of emergency rental assistance for residents.

The county is partnering with CDCB to get nearly $12.7 million in the hands of qualifying Cameron County residents needing assistance.

The funds must be used by September or the county will have to send the rest back to the federal government.

Can't see the video? Click here.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, the U.S. Department of Treasury awarded $12.7 million in rental and utility assistance to Cameron County, who partnered with Come Dream Come Build to administer the funds through an emergency rental assistance program.

RELATED: Rental assistance available for qualifying residents in Cameron County

To qualify, renter households must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

You'll also be required to show proof that you've been affected by the pandemic, such as reduced work hours, loss of income or an illness.

To apply, head to cdcb.org/rental-assistance.