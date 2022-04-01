Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 21 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 21 cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville man in his 80s died as a result of the virus, according to the Cameron County Public Health department. He was not fully vaccinated, according to the report. Since the pandemic began, 2,225 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

All 21 of the positive cases reported in the county on Friday were based on PCR testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 11 20s 2 30s 1 40s 1 50s 4 60s 0 70+ 2 Total: 21

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.06% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.