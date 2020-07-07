CON MI GENTE: Coastal GX
It's called Coastal GX.
Robert Salazar started the YouTube channel to share stories from his adventures on South Padre Island.
Salazar said he loves to explore the East Cut, which is located about 27 miles north of the city.
It's only accessible with a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Salazar said you never know what you'll find in the area — all kinds of things wash up on the remote beaches.
