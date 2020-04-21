CON MI GENTE: Teaching through the Internet

For over a month, classrooms have been empty. School hallways, silent. Teachers, now, giving instructions online.

At the Region One Education Service Center, the office overseeing all school districts in the Rio Grande Valley, Executive Director Dr. Cornelio Gonzalez say his office already had a plan in place to use more technology to reach students before the pandemic impacted the area.

Since the center had an early start planning, it was able to quickly have teachers start training for distance learning.

