DPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash turns himself in, arrested on manslaughter charge

A driver accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on New Year's Day has turned himself in, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cristobal Trujillo, 31, of San Juan turned himself in and was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid involving death.

The crash resulted in the death of 17-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of San Juan.

Investigators say Vasquez was attempting to cross Cesar Chavez Road at about 12:06 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he was struck by a white Toyota Sienna driven by Trujillo.

Trujillo is accused of fleeing the scene on foot. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trujillo was booked into Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday, records show.