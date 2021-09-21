Edinburg salon owner hopeful city's SPARC program will help with business

The city of Edinburg’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program made it possible for more than 1,100 residents to receive $100 gift cards this weekend.

Those gift cards are also designed to provide help to the city’s small businesses.

RELATED: Edinburg partners with DHR to offer $100 gift card during vaccine clinic

It was back in August when businesses like Esmer’s Hair Salon were able to receive $2,000 as a result of the city’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID program, or S.P.A.R.C program.

Now, moving forward with those $100 vaccine incentive cards being distributed, she’s hopeful she might be one of those many businesses that are getting some of that money.

RELATED: Edinburg small businesses benefitting from COVID relief program

Esmeralda tells Channel 5 News that the process of handling those gift cards is simple enough to be done on her tablet. She tells us signing up for the program just made sense.

“I signed up because it’s helps pay for rent, electricity, the phone bill — and that’s why I did it," Lazo said in Spanish. "It’s extra money that people are receiving, so why not?"

Though its too soon to say whether or not the incentive will solve all of Lazo's problems, to a stylist who depends on her clients, she’s happy for any help she might be able to receive.

RELATED STORIES: