Elderly couple lose mobile home in fire in San Juan

An elderly couple has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their mobile home Tuesday morning in San Juan.

Fire Chief Tirso Garza said the fire happened at San Juan Gardens, a private community for people 55 years or older.

Garza said the couple were inside the home at the time of the fire, and they were able to make it out ok. Unfortunately, all their belongings were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Garza says they believe it was accidental.

The American Red Cross has been called to help the couple.