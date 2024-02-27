FAA closes investigation into explosive SpaceX launch in Cameron County

The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the investigation into the last SpaceX launch at Boca Chica.

The investigation was led by SpaceX, but the FAA oversaw it.

The starship got off the launch pad and made it into space before it was intentionally blown up back in November 2023.

SpaceX identified what they call 17 corrective actions for the mishap; the majority centered around the Starship itself.

The company must correct all 17 issues before SpaceX can launch again. They will also need a license.

