Falfurrias Woman Puts Car Keys Down after 109th Birthday

FALFURRIAS – A 109-year-old woman is celebrating her birthday, but says she regrets no longer being allowed to drive her car.

Maria Trevino has lived in the small community of Falfurrias since she was 13 years old.

Trevino says she has driven her car for over 20 years, but now at 109 years, it’s time to put the keys down.

"Was a very independent person and she has taught all of her daughters how to be independent," says one of her daughters.

Trevino says she loves God and God loves her, and that’s why he’s let her live this long.

