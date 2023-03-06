FBI: Four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Matamoros
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection with the kidnapping of four U.S. citizens in Matamoros, located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.
The kidnapping occurred Friday after four Americans crossed into Matamoros in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, according to a news release.
“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle,” the news release stated. “All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.”
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrests of those involved in the kidnapping.
Those with any information on the kidnapping are urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741, or submit a tip online.
