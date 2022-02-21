Gov. Greg Abbott makes stop in Valley ahead of March primaries

Gov. Greg Abbott visited the Valley on Sunday as part of his Celebration of Texas tour.

Abbott is campaigning to keep his seat in Austin. The governor announced he was running for re-election last month while in the Valley.

RELATED: Abbott announces plans to seek third term as governor during Valley visit

On Sunday, Abbott touched on multiple points including police funding, drug trafficking and inflation. Abbott also talked about his optimism about the Republican Party in Hidalgo County.

I love the #RGV!



Together, we will ensure the Rio Grande Valley votes RED this election! pic.twitter.com/U2gtR3R748 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 21, 2022

"Mark my words, as the Hispanic community learns more and more about the Republican party and connects with the Republican party, one of these days, maybe not too far in the future, there will be the first Hispanic governor of Texas and that governor must be a Republican of the great state of Texas,” Abbott said.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke holds rallies across the Valley

No word yet on where the governor's next stop is.