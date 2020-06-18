x

Hidalgo Co. Elected Officials Sworn In

January 01, 2019

EDINBURG – The New Year brings changes to the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court.

Several elected officials throughout the county were sworn in Tuesday.

They include 275th Judicial District Court Judge Marla Cuellar and Hidalgo County Pct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.

Three other county officials will be sworn in Wednesday.

