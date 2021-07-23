Hidalgo County reports 418 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 418 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 65 are confirmed and 353 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

161 people in the 0-19 age group

78 people in their 20s

76 people in their 30s

47 people in their 40s

32 people in their 50s

14 people in their 60s

10 people in their 70s+

This is the second day in a row the county has seen new cases in the four hundreds. On Thursday, the county reported 401 new cases of COVID-19.

The county also reported a man in his 70s from San Juan died as a result of the virus.

