Immigrants anxious as they await Supreme Court DACA decision

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Many immigrants are feeling anxious as they wait to hear whether the U.S. Supreme Court will allow President Donald Trump to end the program that shields them from deportation. The justices heard arguments last fall and are expected to decide before they wrap up work for the summer. For tens of thousands of people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, waiting means nerves, stomachaches and little sleep. If the Supreme Court sides with Trump, many of those immigrants can be deported and they no longer will be able to legally work.

