KRGV viewers share photos of icy weather across Rio Grande Valley

Following a night of freezing temperatures across the state of Texas, photos show the icy conditions Rio Grande Valley residents faced Sunday night into Monday morning.

AEP Texas began controlled power outages at about 1:25 a.m. Monday as an emergency procedure to avoid a sustained large-scale outage and prevent long-term damage to the electric system, according to a news release.

A Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning, Freeze Warning and Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday.

