KRGV viewers share photos of icy weather across Rio Grande Valley
Following a night of freezing temperatures across the state of Texas, photos show the icy conditions Rio Grande Valley residents faced Sunday night into Monday morning.
AEP Texas began controlled power outages at about 1:25 a.m. Monday as an emergency procedure to avoid a sustained large-scale outage and prevent long-term damage to the electric system, according to a news release.
A Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning, Freeze Warning and Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday.
WEATHER-RELATED COVERAGE:
- LIST: Rio Grande Valley schools districts announce changes due to cold weather
- List: Rio Grande Valley shelters opening due to cold weather
- Donna family struggles to stay warm in severe winter weather
- Rio Grande Valley residents urged to prepare for winter road conditions
- Gov. Abbott: White House issues Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas
- Weather closes COVID-19 testing sites
- H-E-B temporarily adjusts store hours amid severe winter weather
- Gov. Abbott asks Texans to stay off roads, conserve energy as severe winter weather approaches