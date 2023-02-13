Male teen suspect in deadly weekend shooting identified
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office identified the 15-year-old male accused in the shooting death of a man over the weekend.
Authorities have identified 15-year-old Mauricio Mata as the suspect for the murder of 44-year-old David Silva. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Related story: Sheriff's office: Teen subject 'at large' in connection with fatal shooting investigation near Weslaco
Mata is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a dark in color SUV and accompanied by his juvenile brother, who is a person of interest in this case.
This is still an active investigation and police are urging any witnesses with any additional information to contact Investigator Fernando Olivarez at 956-537-1692 or Sergeant David Molina at 956-289-0375. You may also call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.
