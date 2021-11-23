New Brownsville airport exhibit showcases accomplishments by women

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is featuring a new photography exhibit, highlighting the contributions made by women to the space industry.

The Women in Aviation and Space History Exhibit showcases 35 images of accomplishments by women from the early days of aviation to space exploration.

Executive Director for the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts Deyanira Ramirez says each image has an important story to tell.

"This exhibit, in particular, it's encouraging the women in society," Ramirez said. "The hard work and all the collaboration that they’re doing.”

The exhibit, created in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, will be on display through Jan. 22.