New collegiate high school for Edinburg students to be completed by January 2024

Ground broke Tuesday in Edinburg on a new collegiate high school.

It is a partnership between UTRGV and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The building will be on Freddy Gonzalez Road, right off Business Highway 281.

Once built, up to a 1,000 Edinburg students will be able to go to classes and earn college credit at the same.

Students will be able to leave the high school with up to 60 college credit hours.

The school comes with a price tag of $26 million, both UTRGV and ECISD will pay the funds in half.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2024.