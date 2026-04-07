New hearing scheduled for Edinburg CISD coach accused of forcing students to work out naked

A hearing has been scheduled for the second lawsuit filed against Edinburg Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernie Alonzo.

The second lawsuit was filed by three students who allege that while exiting the showers in the athletic locker rooms at Robert Vela High School, Alonzo ordered them to perform burpees while they were "wet and completely nude."

A hearing has been scheduled for April 28 at 9 a.m.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg CISD coach accused of forcing students to work out naked testifies during hearing

Alonzo has already testified in a hearing on Tuesday, March 24, denying the allegations filed in the first lawsuit that alleges he ordered a student to perform "strenuous physical activity" completely nude.

Both lawsuits also name Robert Vela High School principal Michele Pena, Athletic Director Oscar Salinas, and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Mario Salinas. They are accused of knowing about the misconduct and not acting upon it.

RELATED STORY: Second lawsuit filed against Edinburg CISD football coach who allegedly forced students to work out nude

Edinburg CISD School Board Trustee Xavier Salinas confirmed Alonzo was suspended in March and the district posted a job opening for a new head football coach at the school but declined to comment further.