New park coming to Harlingen

Harlingen is building a new park for families on the west side of town.

The city received $200,000 to build Stuart Place Pocket Park behind the fire station on Stuart Place Road.

Plans include a basketball court, walking trail, solar lighting, and parking. The city says it will be the first park for people on the west side.

"As part of our comprehensive parks plan, the west side doesn't have a lot of parks," Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Diaz said. "There's two but there's quite a ways to use walking trails or playgrounds."

Construction is scheduled to begin at the start of summer and should be complete by the end of the season.

The city hopes to add a splash pad in the future, Diaz said.