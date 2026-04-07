New park coming to Harlingen
Harlingen is building a new park for families on the west side of town.
The city received $200,000 to build Stuart Place Pocket Park behind the fire station on Stuart Place Road.
Plans include a basketball court, walking trail, solar lighting, and parking. The city says it will be the first park for people on the west side.
"As part of our comprehensive parks plan, the west side doesn't have a lot of parks," Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Diaz said. "There's two but there's quite a ways to use walking trails or playgrounds."
Construction is scheduled to begin at the start of summer and should be complete by the end of the season.
The city hopes to add a splash pad in the future, Diaz said.
More News
News Video
-
Progreso creates planning and zoning board to manage city growth
-
Progreso launches economic development corporation to attract business, support local growth
-
New park coming to Harlingen
-
McAllen Public Library launches Art Pathways Contest
-
Cause of fire that destroyed Donna mobile home is undetermined, Hidalgo County...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
-
HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...