Lawsuit filed in connection with death of Weslaco High School cheerleader, attorneys say

A Houston law firm filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an energy drink distributor after a 17-year-old Weslaco High School cheerleader died from a cardiac event, according to a news release.

The lawsuit was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner and Orozco Law Firm on behalf of the parents and estate of Larissa Rodriguez, the release issued on Tuesday stated.

The suit targets Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC, and accuses their "dangerously formulated and inadequately labeled” energy drinks of contributing to Rodriguez’s death.

Rodriguez passed away on Oct. 20, 2025, according to her obituary. At the time, a cause of death was not made public.

READ MORE: ‘She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts:’ Community mourning death of Weslaco High School cheerleader

According to the release, the lawsuit claims the energy drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can, or double the maximum daily amount recommended for teenagers.

The drink also includes undisclosed amounts of stimulants like taurine and guarana and doesn't warn that the product may cause cardiac arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, or death, particularly in minors, according to the lawsuit.

"This is a heartbreaking and entirely preventable tragedy," attorney Benny Agosto Jr. said in a statement. "No family should have to bury their child because of a product that was aggressively marketed as safe while failing to adequately warn about its dangerous effects."

A press conference regarding the lawsuit is set for Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Channel 5 News will be there.