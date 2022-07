Operation Border Health Preparedness: Free health clinics taking place across Valley

Free health clinics will be taking place across the Valley this week as part of Operation Border Health Preparedness, an exercise put on by state, local and nonprofit partners.

Available services will vary at the five different Valley locations, but may include medical exams, immunizations for children and adults, sports physicals for students, health and diabetes screenings, and dental and vision exams.

The Raymondville site will also have limited veterinary services, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To see which services each location is offering, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/obhp2022/ or call 211.

Most of the sites will take place Monday through Saturday.

See locations and hours below:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Brownsville: James Pace Early College High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

• Harlingen: Harlingen School of Health Professions, 2302 N. 21st St.

• Raymondville: Raymondville High School, 601 F.M. 3168

• Rio Grande City: AC2E Elementary School, 1 S. Fort Ringgold St.

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.