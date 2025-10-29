Police: Alton father wanted for murder after targeting family's attacker

From left: William Ricardo Hernandez and Juventino Rosales Jr. Photo credit: Alton Police Department.

The Alton Police Department is seeking the driver accused of intentionally causing a deadly crash.

The victim of that crash was identified as a suspect in an assault that involved the driver’s son, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.

William Hernandez, 34, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 23 crash.

Police are also looking for Juventino Rosales Jr., 33, in connection with the assault of a woman and Hernandez’s son that occurred before the fatal crash.

The assault occurred at the 1400 block of North Oak Street on Oct. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. According to the release, a woman reported that she had been attacked by suspects identified as Rosales, Danny Trevino, Crystal Trevino, and Vanessa Hernandez.

"During the assault, Rosales allegedly pointed a firearm at [the woman’s] minor son as he tried to protect his mother," the release stated.

Perez identified the minor as William Hernandez’s son.

At about 11:17 p.m. that same night, Alton police officers responded to a crash near South Stewart Road and East Israel Avenue that police said was intentional.

William Hernandez was identified as the driver of a vehicle that “intentionally struck another vehicle occupied by Danny Trevino and a female passenger.”

William Hernandez fled the scene, and Trevino was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Perez added that Trevino’s female passenger was one of the suspects of the initial assault.

The incidents are under investigation with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the release added.

“This tragic chain of events underscores the importance of swift reporting and intervention in domestic-related violence,” Alton Police Chief Mark Perez said in a statement. “Our department is committed to pursuing justice for the victim’s family and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”

Those with any information regarding the locations of William Hernandez or Juventino Rosales are urged to contact the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700 or 956-585-8477.