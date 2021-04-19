Police chief: Two arrested in connection with Mercedes homicide investigation

Mercedes police arrested two people in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, Mercedes Police Chief Jose Macias said during a press conference Monday.

Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. of Mercedes and Esmeralda Chapa of Brownsville were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera, 19, of Weslaco.

The two were arraigned Monday afternoon; a bond of one million dollars was set for each suspect.

Mercedes police found Olvera's body Saturday night inside a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Expressway 83.

Olvera suffered an apparent single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Macias said jealously may have been a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Mercedes police at 956-565-3102.