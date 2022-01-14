Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 263 in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 421 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Four women and one man died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 50s or older. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 421 new cases include 201 confirmed cases, 217 probable cases and three suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 44 12-19 62 20s 89 30s 89 40s 57 50s 51 60s 12 70+ 17 Total: 421

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have more than tripled since Dec. 27, when the county reported 76 hospitalizations. That number has steadily increased, with the county reporting 178 on Monday, 210 on Tuesday, 219 on Wednesday and 253 on Thursday.

On Friday, the county reported 263 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Those hospitalizations include 222 adults and 41 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 53 of them are in intensive care units. They include 49 adult patients and four pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 29 new staff infections and 142 student infections on Friday.

A total of 1,676 staff members and 5,848 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 127,496 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,552 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 828 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.