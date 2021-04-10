Republican lawmakers call on Biden, Harris to visit border during visit to Rio Grande Valley

More Republican lawmakers visited the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, calling for action on immigration.

Five Republicans, four of them medical professionals, toured Department of Homeland Security facilities in Brownsville, Donna and McAllen, saying the numbers they're seeing are too many, and the White House has to act.

“This is a national security issue,” said Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio). “This is a national healthcare health and well-being issue.”

Wenstrup, who led the congressional delegation, said the Donna tent facility’s official capacity under CDC guidelines is 250 people.

“We went to a facility that has a capacity of 250, and has today 3,500 people in it,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia). “Of that 3,500, 2,700 are children.”

HHS just completed construction on new facilities to take in immigrant children, with more space on the way. The agency also now looking for contractors to help.

“Look, the numbers are overwhelming, so you may have had a very good facility, but when the facility is only supposed to hold like here 250, and now you’re putting in thousand, it’s very difficult to maintain all that,” Wenstrup said. “But they’re doing a heck of a job here all that considered, but they’re not adhering to the CDC guidelines, because they have no choice.”

Republicans are continuing to push against the White House, blaming Democrats for the sudden flow of people at the border.

“We do encourage the president and the vice president to come down and see what their policies have created,” Wenstrup said.

