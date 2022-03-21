South Padre Island businesses look forward to summer as spring break wraps up

South Padre Island businesses say they saw more customers this spring break rather than a year ago when the coronavirus was much more of a concern.

Bar Louie supervisor Laurie Rivera said this year, families made up a good share of their business.

“The past two spring breaks that we had we had, we had mostly a family spring break, which was really good for us,” Rivera said.

Rivera said they were able to handle the crowds this year, adding that they typically see more activity during the summer.

Rivera says it was more than just Texas students she served these past couple of weeks.

“Yesterday, in fact, we had so many students out here,” Rivera said. “It was really, really packed, but we didn’t have any problems with anybody. We made sure that everyone was being carded and nobody was over-served.”

Bar Louie is linked to Courtyard by Marriott, and Rivera says the hotel was booked every night during spring break of Texas week.

Joseph Perez, a bartender at Wanna Wanna, says they had decent crowds with few issues this year.

“For us, we had a good spring break; well-behaved spring breakers is always a plus,” Rivera said.

Perez also says every spring break can be different, and the weather plays a big part.

Perez says special events, like pool parties and concerts, were busy, but overall he didn't see a lot of people.

“If there was an event going on, you can definitely see the high volume of spring breakers at any given time, but as far as traffic, you know foot traffic, on the boulevard, it was definitely less," Perez said.