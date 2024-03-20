South Padre Island prepares for Crawfish Festival 2024
South Padre Island is inviting the public to enjoy the ultimate crawfish extravaganza.
The Crawfish Extravaganza 2024 is set for Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the SPI Convention Center.
The festival will include a performance from Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line.
Click here to purchase tickets to the festival.

