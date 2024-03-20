x

South Padre Island prepares for Crawfish Festival 2024

1 hour 28 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 7:06 PM March 20, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera-Garza

South Padre Island is inviting the public to enjoy the ultimate crawfish extravaganza.

The Crawfish Extravaganza 2024 is set for Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the SPI Convention Center.

The festival will include a performance from Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line.

