SpaceX succesfully completes hop test of SN5 at Boca Chica

A SpaceX planned hop test was successfully completed on Tuesday at the Boca Chica launch site.

The SN5 rocket was scheduled to fly 150 meters or about 500 feet.

A SpaceX raptor engine came to life launching the starship test vehicle SN5 for the first time.

The highly anticipated 150 meter hop happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The first two attempts, one on Monday and another Tuesday morning were scrubbed for technical reasons.