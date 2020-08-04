SpaceX succesfully completes hop test of SN5 at Boca Chica
A SpaceX planned hop test was successfully completed on Tuesday at the Boca Chica launch site.
The SN5 rocket was scheduled to fly 150 meters or about 500 feet.
A SpaceX raptor engine came to life launching the starship test vehicle SN5 for the first time.
The highly anticipated 150 meter hop happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The first two attempts, one on Monday and another Tuesday morning were scrubbed for technical reasons.
