STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement

A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday.

The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees.

Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application.

If a prospective student applies to UTRGV, but does not get accepted, the student will be able to get on a fast track program through STC.

The agreement is set to begin Spring of 2023.