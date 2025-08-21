San Perlita man gets 40 year prison sentence after killing stepson

A man has been found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his 18-year-old stepson in San Perlita.

Jose Luis Villalobos was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury deliberated for three hours before handing down their verdict.

A judge sentenced Villalobos to 40 years for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Villalobos was accused of shooting Arturo Alexis Sauceda in July 2023.

There were a lot of tears from Sauceda's family, while Villalobos appeared unmoved when the guilty verdict was read aloud.

Prosecutors say Villalobos shot Sauceda in the jaw and in the neck. Sauceda's mother, Lydia Villalobos, was also shot but survived.

The jury heard testimony during that trial about how Villalobos threatened his wife with a gun multiple times.

Investigators previously said that Sauceda died trying to save his mother after an altercation.

