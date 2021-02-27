Survival expert provides tips for winter outage

The winter storm last week was enough to knock out nearly half of Texas electric customers – affecting water, cell phones and putting Texans into a chill.

Cody Lundin, who teaches outdoor and urban survival from his home in Prescott, Arizona, has tips for surviving the cold.

The first tip is the most basic: have clothing, blankets and sleeping bags – and know how to wear it.

Next, you now have time to look at your home’s ability to insulate and retain heat.

It’s important to have alternatives for electricity, communication and water. Texans with no power were told to boil water, but water can be purified in more than one way.

"Stuff like Tincture Iodine 2%, sodium hypochlorite, whatever percent it is, basic household bleach…There’s different halogens right now that can be used to disinfect water for organic pathogens,” Lundin said. “The reason they wanted people to boil water, it wasn’t pesticides and chemicals. It was probably fecal matter.”

Speaking of fecal matter, know how to deal with that too.

If you don’t know how long the power is out, you may need a latrine outside to maintain hygiene.

As far as food, Lundin says a cold meal is still a meal.

If you can invest in a camping stove, that will help.