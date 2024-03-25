TCEQ to evaluate Roma's water plant amid water boil notice

The city of Roma has announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will conduct a mandatory evaluation of their water plant amid a water boil notice.

The city posted on their Facebook page that they will host a team from the TCEQ who will begin their Comprehensive Performance Evaluation of the water plant beginning Monday, March 25.

The boil water notice was issued on March 15.

"Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way," the city wrote on their post.

The city said the evaluation is a "detailed, thorough analysis designed to uncover any administrative, operational, maintenance, or design issues that may be affecting our ability to maintain acceptable levels of treated water turbidity."

They said they hope to lift the water boil notice within the next two weeks, following recommendations from the TCEQ's evaluation.