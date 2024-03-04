Texas, SpaceX agree to swap land at Boca Chica State Park and Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge

The vote on the land swap between SpaceX and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has been approved.

The state says they will allow SpaceX to take over 43 acres at Boca Chica State Park in exchange for 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

It's a decision opposed by the environmental group Sierra Club.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission says the land exchange would create a tenfold return and allow the group to make plans for a new state park.