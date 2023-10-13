Third suspect in Edinburg nightclub shooting arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

Danny Cazares. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The third and final suspect in an August shooting at an Edinburg nightclub was arrested, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Danny Cazares was taken into custody Wednesday by deputies with the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a Friday news release.

A news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Cazares was arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge after he was escorted there by Mexican authorities.

Cazares’ bond was set at $50,000

Cazares was previously identified as one of three suspects involved in an Aug. 7 shooting at the El Antro Nightclub in rural Edinburg that hospitalized seven other individuals, according to previous reports.

Two other suspects in the case — Samuel Lopez, 17, and Jose Angel Favela, 21 — were arrested within days of the shooting.

Jail records show all three suspects are in custody on charges of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.