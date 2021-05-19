x

Tracking severe weather in Monte Alto

1 hour 25 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 1:43 PM May 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: Sergio Puente

In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some residents saying they were working to keep the water out of their homes.

RELTAED WEATHER COVERAGE: 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days