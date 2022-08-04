TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert on the road as new school year begins

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay focused on the road as the new school year begins.

It's not just drivers that need to be alert, TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

Stay alert, put your phone away,” Pedraza said. “Make sure children are using sidewalks and if there is no sidewalk for them to use, have them walk on the left side of the road facing traffic. Always make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street, don’t ever assume that drivers see you."

Drivers should also be aware of school busses and make sure they stop for those flashing red lights and stop signs - regardless of which direction you're headed.

Those not stopping could face a $250 fine.