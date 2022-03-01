U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar faces challengers in race for District 28

Three Democrats and 7 Republicans are in the race for District 28.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) says, as the only Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, he's brought in a lot of money to South Texas.

"I've been able to deliver funding. As you know, when the pandemic hit, we brought in millions of dollars for the Valley for pandemic relief," Cuellar said. "I voted and supported the bipartisan infrastructure that would bring in $30 billion to the state of Texas for water, broadband, roads, and bridges."

His challengers say he's been in office for too long and say it's time for a change.

Challenger Tannya Benavides is a community organizer who worked with the Laredo Clean Air Coalition and the No Border Wall Coalition.

She says the less populated regions south of Laredo, Starr County, and other areas are under deserved and need more opportunities for their residents.

"We need jobs and better healthcare, and fully funded public schools," Benavides said. "We need to fight for our clean air and clean water. One thing, I think all of us— can agree on [is] we want to keep our community safe, and we want to make it, so we can prosper in our communities."

