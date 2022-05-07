UTRGV to celebrate medical school graduates

UTRGV is getting ready to celebrate 51 new doctors of medicine in a Saturday ceremony.

The medical school graduates will officially take on the title of doctor and begin their residency journey.

One of the graduates said she couldn't be more proud to continue giving back to this community when she begins her residency at DHR Health.

"I'm excited to be part of the changes that are coming and the changes that will continue to come in the future, I definitely think that this is a unique population that needs more health care and needs more access to care,” Khairiya Hajyahya said. “The role of the physician extends beyond that of just a healthcare provider. Sometimes we are the therapists, sometimes we are just a listening ear… whatever a patient needs at the moment that they come to you.”

The commencement ceremony is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Region One Education Center.