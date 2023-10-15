Valley residents travel to Corpus Christi to witness annular solar eclipse

Los Fresnos resident Michelle Foerster was among the sky gazers in awe of Saturday’s solar eclipse.

Foerster and her family watched the eclipse at Mustang Island in the Corpus Christi area — the centerline of the eclipse's path.

“It was something really out of this world… and it was really amazing,” Foerster said.

Weslaco resident Joe Gomez made the drive up from the Rio Grande Valley to watch the eclipse with his daughter.

“It's a rare event, so being able to share this with my daughter was an emotional experience,” Gomez said.

The Corpus Christi area had about five minutes of the full “Ring of Fire” — the longest time span of any part of the state.

The area was also the last place on the continental U.S. where the solar eclipse passed over.

A total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. in April 2024 in the opposite direction of Saturday’s eclipse.

Watch the video above for the full story.