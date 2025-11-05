x

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s
3 hours 33 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 11:54 AM November 05, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days