Woman accused of killing daughter in fatal 2020 Rio Grande City crash charged with murder

A Rio Grande City woman is facing new charges in connection to the death of her 8-year-old daughter.

Elia Maria De La Cruz was indicted on a murder charge in the February 2020 crash that killed her daughter.

De La Cruz was originally charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

Rio Grande City police responded to the car crash on U.S. 83 where they say the vehicle De La Cruz was driving slammed into the back of a garbage truck.

The indictment states De La Cruz was drunk and speeding when she crashed into the garbage truck.

De La Cruz and her daughter were transported to a local hospital where the girl was pronounced dead.

Police say neither were wearing their seatbelt.

De La Cruz was not listed in the Starr county jail logs, indicating she’s out on bond.